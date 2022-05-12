Pregnant trans man stars in Calvin Klein Mother's Day ad

Roberto_Bete / Instagram

This year, allegedly in celebration of Mother’s Day, clothing and lingerie brand Calvin Klein launched an ad campaign featuring Roberto Bete, a pregnant trans man, and their partner, Erica Feeha, a transgender woman.

Calvin Klein’s Instagram post launched the campaign paid “tribute” to mothers and women everywhere by including a diverse carousel of images portraying the different aspects of motherhood.

According to Argentinian outlet TN, the couple posed in the brand’s underwear in which Roberto “took advantage of the cameras” to showcase their very pregnant belly.

The Instagram post includes an unscientific quote from Roberto stating “we can reproduce biologically or from the heart…our role in the world is to love and be loved." Yikes.

Apparently, the campaign was received well on Instagram, garnering more than 30,000 likes and over 1,800 comments.

But there has been some justifiable backlash on Twitter:

Just for my own personal sanity…



Can someone explain to me whether the people supporting this campaign believe this is actually a pregnant dude, or if they’re just pretending for the game but they secretly know that 1+1=2 and also dudes can’t get pregnant? pic.twitter.com/smgl2m6g5V — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) May 12, 2022

We have a huge baby formula shortage! The Left says men are the root of all problems, so it's only fair to blame pregnant men right? I wonder what Calvin Klein has to say about this. #calvinklein pic.twitter.com/cReKkxxikt — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) May 12, 2022

On May 11, after 12 hours of labour, Roberto gave birth to a baby boy named Noah and took to Instagram to thank their wife for giving them the “greatest gift anyone could ever receive, a son.”

Kind of bigoted of the couple to assume their baby’s gender, if you ask us.