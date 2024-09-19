Premier Higgs kicks off New Brunswick election campaign

The Canadian Press / Ron Ward

Voters in New Brunswick will head to the polls on October 21 as Premier Blaine Higgs made an election official on Thursday morning. It's anticipated the 33-day campaign will focus on financial issues along with Higgs' Progressive Conservatives' approach to gender ideology being taught in kids' classrooms.

As of the dissolution of the 49-seat provincial legislature, the Progressive Conservatives control 25 seats, the Liberals 16 and the Greens three. Former education minister Dominic Cardy now sits as an Independent after he resigned from his position and was removed from caucus. Four other seats are currently vacant.

Premier Higgs has been in office since 2018 and is seeking his third term. His main challengers in the race are Liberal Leader Susan Holt and Green Leader David Coon.

The Progressive Conservatives are targeting voters with plans to lower the provincial harmonized sales tax and attracted national attention by requiring teachers to acquire parental consent before allowing students to change their preferred pronouns or names at school.

Holt's Liberals, meanwhile, are proposing a cap on rent, would roll out a subsidized school food program and say they'll open 30 community health clinics. Under Coon, the Greens say they'll create an “electricity support program,” which would offer families earning less than $70,000 annually around $25 to offset rising energy prices.

Two polls published in late August showed drastically different results. One from Narrative Research showed the Liberals ahead 44% to 33% among decided voters, while a Nanos poll showed the two parties tied at 35.9% among the same group.