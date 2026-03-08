Premier Danielle Smith pushes back against harmful gender ideology for kids

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith defended her government’s policies on transgender youth after students gathered outside an event to protest measures they say harm trans youth.

Asked about the demonstration, Smith said she welcomes civic engagement from young people and encouraged students to stay involved in public debate as they approach voting age.

“I don’t have any objection to anybody raising their voice on things that they care about,” she said.

Smith also addressed Alberta’s approach to gender-related medical treatment for minors, saying children should not receive surgical procedures or what she described as experimental drugs related to gender transition.

The premier said her government supports allowing individuals to make such decisions once they reach adulthood and are able to fully understand the consequences.

“When a child becomes old enough to make mature adult decisions and understand the consequences, they should be supported in that pathway,” Smith said.

Smith added that several international medical bodies are re-examining gender-related treatments for minors, describing the debate as part of a broader global shift in policy discussions.