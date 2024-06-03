President Biden releases statement on son Hunter as federal gun trial begins

As jury selection commenced in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial in Delaware on Monday, President Joe Biden released a statement expressing unwavering support for his son. The president acknowledged Hunter's struggle with drug addiction, a central factor in the felony charges he faces, and emphasized the personal nature of his statement in light of criticism for previously commenting on the federal investigation.

"I am the President, but I am also a Dad," President Biden declared. "Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. Hunter's resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us."

“As the President, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength,” he stated. “Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support.”

Hunter Biden, 54, is charged with two felony gun offenses for allegedly lying on paperwork to purchase a revolver in 2018 and a third for possessing the firearm for 11 days while being a drug addict. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison. First lady Jill Biden accompanied Hunter and his wife, Melissa Cohen, to the courthouse in Wilmington for the first day of the trial, which is expected to last up to two weeks.

Potential witnesses include Hunter's ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, and his late brother Beau Biden's wife, Hallie Biden, with whom Hunter had a relationship following Beau's death in 2015. President Biden visited Hallie at her home last week, as her public disposal of the gun led to the charges against Hunter.

The trial proceeds after a judge rejected Hunter's bid to delay the prosecution and blocked an expert witness his team hoped would testify. In a separate case in California, Hunter has pleaded not guilty to tax charges, with the trial postponed to September.

Politico reported that unnamed advisers suggest the first family is worried about the impact of the trial on President Biden during an already challenging political period, with the president expressing fears about the possibility of his son serving prison time.