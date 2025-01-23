🔴 LIVE: President Trump addresses the World Economic Forum

President Donald Trump speaks at the World Economic Forum and participates in a discussion with WEF panellists.

President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks to the World Economic Forum on Thursday. The speech, which will be delivered through a virtual appearance, marks the return of the Trump message to Davos following two previous appearances at the annual summit in 2018 and 2020.

Previously, the U.S. president encouraged the world to disregard the “prophets of doom” in a fierce speech highlighting Trump's message that runs counter to many globalist projects.

This year, Trump will participate in a dialogue with other WEF participants. Watch the full discussion above.

