PRESS RELEASE: Rebel News presents 'Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity'

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Rebel News presents “Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity”, a powerful new documentary exposing the persecution faced by Christian pastors during COVID-19.



TORONTO — Rebel News, an independent news company known for its bold investigative journalism, is proud to announce the July 5, 2023 release of “Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity”.

This compelling documentary, the fourth produced by Rebel News’ in-house documentarian Kian Simone, sheds light on the relentless persecution experienced by Christian pastors in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid unprecedented challenges brought on by a global health crisis, many pastors across Canada found themselves at the centre of a controversial struggle between following their interpretation of the Bible and obeying public health demands from the government.

“Church Under Fire” takes audiences on a trip back to the era of COVID-19 lockdowns, showcasing the unwavering faith and resilience of these religious leaders as they stood firm in their commitment to worship and serve their communities.

Sheila Gunn Reid, an esteemed journalist and a passionate advocate for religious freedom, lends her voice and presence as the face of the documentary. With her unwavering determination, Reid delivers a powerful narrative, unraveling the stories of these courageous pastors and exposing the persecution they faced for standing up for religious liberty.

“Church Under Fire” provides a thought-provoking examination of the struggles endured by pastors from six different churches across the country, as each, in their own unique way, refused to compromise their faith in the face of government demands.

This timely documentary seeks to spark conversations and raise awareness about the importance of religious freedom and the right to worship, especially during times of crisis.

Rebel News continues its tradition of fearless journalism, delivering groundbreaking content that challenges the status quo. “Church Under Fire” stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of Rebel News to uncover the truth and shed light on “the other side of the story.”

Join us as we embark on this eye-opening journey in “Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity”.

