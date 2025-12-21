Pressure mounts for Royal Commission into Bondi terror attack

Calls for a Commonwealth Royal Commission into the Bondi Beach terror attack are intensifying as pressure builds on the Albanese government to confront Islamic extremism and explain how systemic failures allowed the massacre to occur.

The push follows Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s decision to announce a Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet-led review into federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, rather than establishing the highest form of public inquiry. Critics argue the move avoids addressing the ideological driver behind the violence and limits transparency.

Former Labor senator Nova Peris said only a Royal Commission could deliver the clarity and accountability Australians deserve, particularly after attending the funeral of 10-year-old victim Matilda and speaking at a Bondi Beach gathering.

“Australia cannot afford another inquiry that hides behind process or vague language,” Peris told Sky News. “The Terms of Reference must be explicit and focused on religious extremism, including Islamist extremism and terrorism.”

Peris said a Royal Commission must examine how extremist ideology was allowed to fester, where the law failed and how democratic freedoms may have been misused.

Former Labor MP Michael Danby also warned that the government’s response risked ignoring deeper national security threats. While he supported a Royal Commission, Danby said urgent legislative action was also needed.

“I think there should be a Royal Commission, but that's in my view less pressing than reconvening of federal parliament to pass the Segal recommendations,” he said.

Danby was blunt in his criticism of Albanese’s leadership on extremism.

“These events caught (Mr Albanese) by surprise. He… doesn’t understand the death struggle between western civilisation and jihadism,” he said. “He has made concessions to what he perceives is anti-Israel sentiment, but he is inflaming and encouraging this minority of the Muslim community.”

The Bondi Beach attack occurred during a Chanukah celebration on Sunday December 14, killing 15 people and injuring more than 40. Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police, while his son Naveed Akram, 24, has been charged with 59 offences including murder and terrorism. Authorities believe the pair were inspired by Islamic State.

Jewish community leaders have also demanded accountability.

Despite mounting pressure, Albanese has limited his support to a NSW royal commission, saying, “I will support whatever actions the New South Wales government take. We are working in lockstep.”