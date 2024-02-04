Pride march turns ugly as queer protesters clash with police

Tensions escalated at Melbourne's Midsumma Pride March as protesters clash with police during the celebration of 'diversity and inclusivity.'

Demonstrators gathered on Fitzroy Street, St Kilda, for the annual Midsumma Pride March. However, the festive atmosphere turned tumultuous as a group of protesters, some concealing their identities with pig masks, confronted Victoria police officers.

Victoria Police officers have been pelted with paint bombs and abused while taking part in the pride march in St Kilda. @LauraTurner_9 #9News pic.twitter.com/2SRY146f0Y — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) February 4, 2024

Video footage captured the heated exchange, with disgruntled demonstrators covered in red paint holding a sign that read, "No pride in prisons – VicPol + SERCO – Queers hate you." The clash unfolded as officers tried to move the protesters along, leading to altercations and attempts to block the police's path.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton expressed disappointment, claiming distress caused to LGBTQIA+ officers who were 'celebrating their identity.'

"I want to be talking about a day we're proud of, not a few idiots," Patton remarked, detailing threats and paint thrown at officers during the march.

While some protesters accused the police of assaulting queer individuals, others noted what they deemed as antagonistic behavior from certain demonstrators.