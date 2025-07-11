Prime Minister Carney's ethics 'screen' smells like a Brookfield backroom deal

Canada's newly minted Prime Minister Mark Carney is playing the ethics card like a seasoned globalist magician.

His latest "disclosure" from the ethics commissioner's office seems like less of a transparency win and more like a masterclass in how to dodge accountability.

Apparently, Carney's chief of staff and some top bureaucrats are tasked with keeping him from funnelling taxpayer dollars to his old pals at Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, and Stripe— companies he was cozy with before he divested his stocks and other investments into a "blind trust."

It appears more like a veil over public scrutiny while Carney's associates oversee his conflicts of interest. Having navigated corporate circles for years, and now expects Canadians to trust that he's entirely free of undue influence?

The ethics "screen" reeks of a PR stunt—voluntary, they say, to "avoid potential conflicts."

While Carney's crew swears he's dumped his stocks and assets, it would be naive to think that a seasoned central banker like him severs ties with the Brookfield empire he was part of building. Instead, it's more likely that Carney's tentacles are still wrapped tight around corporate cash cows, and pulling strings from the shadows.

This is the same Carney who's been jet-setting with the Davos elite, championing climate causes while securing substantial financial gains.

Now he has the keys to Canada's treasury, and the overseers are okay with him relying on his buddies to keep things "ethical"?

It seems less about ethics and more about optics.