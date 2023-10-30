Prime Minister security costs reach highest level in two decades under Trudeau: report

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 8,888 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s protection costs have reached heights not seen in over two decades, according to the CBC.

Taxpayers have forked over $30 million annually to protect Trudeau and his family in each of the past two fiscal years. It shot up from $23.3 million in 2019/20 to $30.9 million in 2021/22 — a 32.3% increase.

In a written statement to the state broadcaster, Sgt. Kim Chamberland said a number of factors influence protection costs for the prime minister.

"These include domestic and global threat risk, the number of people travelling, the level of activity, the number of locations attended, type and number of political obligations,” she said, “as well as technological advancements, and elements dictated by economic factors such as cost of travel, accommodations and fuel."

SHOCKING: From April 6 to 10, the prime minister stayed in Bozeman, and Big Sky, Montana, costing taxpayers nearly a quarter of a million dollars, reported the CBC. https://t.co/XfipWXc18j — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 5, 2023

In 2003/04, it cost $10.4 million to protect Prime Minister Jean Chrétien and his successor Paul Martin. Adjusted for inflation, that would be $15.9 million today.

"In the case of [Trudeau], of course, he's got a rather large family with three kids," said Pierre-Yves Bourduas, a former deputy commissioner of the RCMP.

For Martin, his children were grown and his family did not partake in many extracurricular activities, he claimed.

In 2006/07, Prime Minister Stephen Harper billed taxpayers $10.5 million in protection costs. In his final year as prime minister (2014/15), costs rose to $23 million.

However, protection costs rose during Harper’s term as prime minister, partially due to the costs to transport and use armoured vehicles abroad.

Over the past year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has flaunted his disregard for the Canadian taxpayer by going on several all-inclusive vacations — costing over $678,000.



MORE: https://t.co/1gVokzoUpx pic.twitter.com/bRgUOMpjqU — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 9, 2023

According to the CBC analysis, it cost the RCMP $1.2 million to transport two armoured Cadillacs and a bulletproof SUV to India for Harper's 2012/13 visit to the country.

"When Prime Minister Harper was traveling internationally, he insisted on having vehicles that would follow him, armoured vehicles," said Bourduas. “There were concerns about armoured vehicles, for instance, in other countries [being] not up to a certain standard.”

In 2022/23, protection costs for Trudeau rose again from $30.9 million to $32.5 million.

Chamberland attributed the uptick in costs post-COVID to more international travel, and a pay bump for RCMP officers.

International travel includes two taxpayer-funded vacations by Trudeau and his family this year, including an Easter weekend trip to Big Sky, Montana, costing roughly $205,000 in RCMP protection fees and overtime.