Privy Council has never tabulated greenhouse gas emissions for Trudeau's travel, work

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 17,595 signatures

Goal: 20,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Since 2015, no analysis has been conducted by the Privy Council Office into the carbon footprint of climate-crusading Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The revelation that the same focus applied to the tailpipe of SUVs of Canadians has never been applied to Trudeau's Challenger jet fleet was part of a reply to an inquiry of ministry.

There is a war against the working men and women of this country.

It is time to fight back and win. pic.twitter.com/kJyAsbpVx4 — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) February 26, 2020

Alberta Conservative MP Garnett Genuis asked the PCO, Trudeau's army of bureaucrats, for proof of efforts to measure or reduce the GHG associated with the PM's work or personal travel.

Bank of Canada admits Trudeau's climate-alarmist policies are worsening inflation https://t.co/JYz95fAHKC — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 1, 2023

No data was returned by the PCO about the value of Trudeau's GHG crimes. The line items next to the years 2015–2022 were left blank.

Trudeau has waged war on the oil and gas, mining, and farming sectors in an effort to reduce GHG emissions.

The Trudeau Liberals want to reduce emissions from fertilizer by 30% in the name of fighting climate change. @anthonyfurey discusses the importance of the Fertilizer Files in his latest video.https://t.co/gsRDudJihw — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) February 2, 2023

An expose into the war on farmers can be seen on True North as part of their “Fertilizer Files”.

Trudeau has also proposed a “Just Transition” away from oil and gas to Albertans, something that has drawn Premier Danielle Smith into conflict with Ottawa. Kris Sims from The Canadian Taxpayers Federation joined The Gunn Show earlier this week, you can hear our in-depth conversation on the subject for free, released from behind our RebelNews+ paywall.