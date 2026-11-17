The Privy Council Office paid for polling on whether Canadians would accept "sacrifices" and drop policies favouring Canadian businesses to get a trade deal with the United States, but did not release what Canadians said.

The details came in a November 16 response to order paper question Q-1468, submitted by Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar of Calgary Heritage.

The PCO ran two polls between July and September 2026: an online survey by Elemental Data Collection from August 14 to 18, and a telephone survey by Forum Research from July 6 to September 13.

The questions included whether Canadians "should be willing to make sacrifices" in trade talks to get tariff relief, and whether Canada should "reconsider policies that favour Canadian businesses" if they stand in the way of a deal with the U.S.

Respondents were also asked whether a bad deal is worse than no deal, and whether they supported or opposed "the Government of Canada's decision to suspend trade negotiations" with the U.S.

The PCO did not provide the results. It said compiling them would require manual work "not possible in the time allotted," and that the results will eventually be posted to Library and Archives Canada.

The response does not show how the results were used, or whether they shaped the government's position in talks with Washington.