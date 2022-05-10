Pro-abortion rally in Los Angeles questions Democrat leadership

Rebel News went undercover to one of the protests in Los Angeles organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

  • By Juan Mendoza
  • May 10, 2022
  • News

With the recent leak of the draft in the United States Supreme Court looking at the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, protesters gathered throughout the country.

Joe Biden Pro-life United States California Democratic Party Los Angeles Ted Cruz news nancy pelosi
