Pro-abortion rally in Los Angeles questions Democrat leadership
Rebel News went undercover to one of the protests in Los Angeles organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
With the recent leak of the draft in the United States Supreme Court looking at the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, protesters gathered throughout the country.
Rebel News went undercover to one of the protests in Los Angeles organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.