Pro-Hamas demonstrators chant anti-Israel slogans in Ottawa

Demonstrators at an All Out For Gaza protest and march on Sunday, in Ottawa, ON, told Rebel News they opposed Israel's "occupation" of land they said belongs to Palestinians while alleging the Jewish state executes "genocide".

Over a thousand persons attended in support of the protest on Parliament Hill. Many were of Arabic and Islamic ethnic backgrounds. The protest was organized against the backdrop of a mass murder attack of Israelis - resulting in over 1,400 deaths and thousands of wounded - in southern Israel carried out by Hamas terrorists who breached Israel's security barrier around Gaza.

Israeli authorities estimate over one hundred persons were abducted from Israel and are now being held in Gaza. Hamas also launched thousands of rockets from Gaza into Israel.

Israel has been conducting air strikes in Gaza while preparing a ground invasion. Gazan authorities say 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and over 10,000 have been wounded.

When asked if they had any criticisms of Hamas, some protesters told Rebel News they did not want to see Israeli or Palestinian civilian casualties. Many framed Hamas's operations as resistance against an oppressive Israeli military and accused the Israeli government of deliberately targeting civilians - including women, children, and babies.

Protesters chanted, "Viva, viva, intifada!" and "From the river to the sea. Palestine will be free." Most demonstrators who spoke with Rebel News viewed Jewish national self-determination via statehood in the land of Israel as an unacceptable condition when asked if Jews constitute a people with a national right to self-determination through a modern state.

Some of the protest's participants shared openness to an unspecified two-state solution effecting Jewish and Palestinian nation-states. The protest's staffers - all young women wearing masks marketed by government health authorities as protective measures against COVID-19 transmission – attempted to stop demonstrators from speaking with Rebel News.

Despite their attempts to obstruct this news media outlet's work, protesters were mostly willing to speak with Rebel News and share their remarks in video interviews. Protest staffers were presumably students given the event's organization by local student groups, including Students for Justice in Palestine and the Palestinian Youth Movement.