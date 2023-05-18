Pro-life activist alleges intimidation tactics by FBI

Creative Commons

Elise Ketch, a staunch pro-life activist, recently expressed suspicions of underhanded motives tied to the FBI's visit to her childhood home last month, believing it to be an intimidation tactic.

“My interpretation of the FBI's visit to my parents' place is an attempt to unsettle me and my team,” Ketch shared with the Daily Signal.

Ketch, a part of the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), raised these concerns while noting that to her knowledge, the FBI "never" tried to engage with her or her attorney after the visit. The Daily Signal shared Ring camera footage that showed two women, identifying themselves as FBI agents, conversing with Ketch's mother at her Virginia home. The agents expressed a desire to speak with Ketch, assuring that she wasn't in trouble but failed to reveal the purpose of the visit beyond citing some forwarded information.

Another clip unveiled Ketch's mother on the porch, phoning her daughter to alert her about the FBI agents' visit. "Mom, don't divulge anything to them," Ketch advised.

NEW: FBI agents Ashley Roberts and Kathleen Brown showed up at the childhood home of pro-life activist Elise Ketch. The agents asked to speak with Ketch, who is a member of @PAAUNOW.



Here's the Ring security camera footage, first obtained by @Dailysignal: pic.twitter.com/QoY2HL9ytA — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 17, 2023

Confessing that she had "no clue" about the agents' intentions, Ketch surmised they may have intended to discuss a colleague facing legal action, particularly pointing to PAAU activist Lauren Handy, who was slapped with charges by the Justice Department for infringing the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act by obstructing access to an abortion clinic.

“Despite their assurance to my mother that I was not in trouble, there's a chance that they view me as a threat due to my pro-life activism and sought to probe into me," speculated Ketch.

The FBI's silence on the matter, as reported by Fox News, has fueled further controversy. The bureau is under fire for its approach towards pro-life movement figures, including Mark Houck, a Catholic pro-life activist who was acquitted, which was the focus of a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing this week.

Despite her arrest in March, alongside other pro-life activists, for blocking traffic in front of a U.S. House office building, Ketch remains unyielding in her fight.

“This misuse of government institutions to safeguard the abortion industry highlights the necessity to challenge these unjust power structures," stated Ketch. "The most severe domestic threat to our nation is the daily abortion of thousands of preborn individuals. It isn't terrorism to non-violently intervene and rescue these powerless children prior to their execution. I'm prepared to gamble my freedom and forfeit my rights to guarantee theirs.”