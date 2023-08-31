Defending life comes at a cost as pro-life protesters face 11 years in jail

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice convinced a jury to convict five pro-life activists at the D.C.-based Washington Surgi-Clinic in October 2020. The DOJ argued that the five activists violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

The Daily Wire reports that the convicted activists, namely Lauren Handy (28), John Hinshaw (67), Heather Idoni (61), William Goodman (52), and Herb Geraghty (25), now potentially face up to 11 years in prison and a $350,000 fine each.

The annual March for Life took place last week and Rebel News journalists had their boots on the ground to cover the pro-life event at multiple locations across Canada.



FULL REPORT by @DreaHumphrey: https://t.co/qfj2wmyhXZ pic.twitter.com/VkwKP2Yjwl — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 17, 2023

Their protest, which took place in October 2020, involved a sit-in demonstration at the clinic. Reports indicate they sang songs, prayed, and used ropes and chains to block entrances, aiming to express their stance against late-term abortions.

The FACE Act, established during the Clinton administration, criminalizes actions that injure, intimidate, or interfere with individuals based on their association with abortion services.

Quebec’s Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx categorized their event as pro-life, with an 'anti-abortion' theme conflicting with the core values of Quebec.



FULL REPORT by @DreaHumphrey: https://t.co/Ec74b23PbR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 30, 2023

Controversy surrounding the Surgi-Clinic has been fueled by recent undercover footage suggesting questionable practices by the staff.

Several conservatives have voiced strong opinions about the case. Live Action founder Lila Rose expressed concern over perceived judicial bias and stated intentions to appeal the decision. Additionally, conservative host Michael Knowles labeled the demonstrators as "political prisoners" on his show.