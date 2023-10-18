Pro-Palestinian protesters enter U.S. Capitol demanding ceasefire in Gaza conflict

Videos from within the Cannon Office Building highlighted a vocal crowd chanting, 'Ceasefire Now,' pressing Congress to intervene in the Israel-Hamas clashes.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
Thousands of protesters gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, urging for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas amid escalating humanitarian concerns in the Gaza Strip.

Videos from within the Cannon Office Building highlighted a vocal crowd chanting, “Ceasefire Now,” pressing Congress to intervene in the Israel-Hamas clashes.

Jewish Voice for Peace, an activist group, stated that several of their demonstrators were arrested inside the U.S. Capitol. On X, they expressed, “We're all here to demand an end to the genocide of the Palestinian people, aided and abetted by the U.S. government,” Fox News reported.

They further asserted their position against what they described as "genocide against Palestinians in Gaza" by the Israeli government.

The House Sergeant at Arms responded by limiting access due to the protests. A notification stated, “Due to First Amendment activities on Capitol Grounds, all pedestrian entry points to the House Office Buildings are restricted to Members and Staff ONLY.”

U.S. Capitol Police began detaining protesters when they continued their demonstration in the Cannon Rotunda, an area where protests are prohibited. While the exact number of arrests was not specified, the police noted that three individuals faced charges related to suspected assault on an officer during the arrest process.

