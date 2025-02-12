Procurement Canada threw a party for Global Affairs' gender-free bathroom
This wasn't just a memo announcing the installation, not just a ribbon-cutting—it was an entire guided tour, featuring multiple exhibit kiosks, a formal presentation, and a full briefing to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.
We have another absurd taxpayer-funded spectacle courtesy of Global Affairs Canada, the bureaucratic money pit that functions as Canada’s version of USAID. But this time, it’s not just about throwing your hard-earned dollars at foreign pet projects—oh no, this one hits closer to home, literally, in their own office building!
To see more stories like this where we documented the crazy DEI projects and vanity initiatives the Liberals have been wasting your money on, please visit www.ExposeTheWaste.com. This absurd spectacle was uncovered through an exclusive access to information filing by Rebel News.
At 111 Sussex Drive, the bureaucrats decided to throw a full-scale, government-sanctioned celebration... for a bathroom. Not just any bathroom—a gender-inclusive washroom, which, for all we know, could have been as simple as taking the ‘Men’ and ‘Women’ signs off the doors and calling it progress.
This wasn't just a memo announcing the installation, not just a ribbon-cutting—it was an entire guided tour, featuring multiple exhibit kiosks, a formal presentation, and a full briefing to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The event, scheduled for April 23rd, was hosted by Public Services and Procurement Canada (because, apparently, multiple government departments need to be involved in building a bathroom). The Deputy Minister and Assistant Deputy Minister of Real Property were personally escorted through this multi-stall marvel, while bureaucrats presented four separate information kiosks detailing the ‘journey’ to make an inclusive washroom a reality.
Here’s what taxpayers are funded, although we don't yet know the final cost:
1. A station explaining the future of inclusive washrooms (yes, bureaucrats need a crystal ball for that).
2. A deep dive into the planning process, design, and new policy features—because clearly, a toilet can’t just be built anymore.
3. A historical overview of how the space was reallocated—as if repurposing a room is some groundbreaking achievement.
4. And of course, an ode to the transit tenant impacts and how the washroom will be maintained—because, obviously, Canadians need reassurance that the government knows how to keep a bathroom clean.
I can’t make this up. Your tax dollars funded an ‘educational experience’ about a toilet.
Meanwhile, in the real world, small businesses are collapsing under Liberal tax hikes, inflation is eating away your savings, and veterans are being told to consider assisted suicide instead of getting proper care. But rest easy, folks—your government is taking the time to celebrate a multi-stall washroom.
This is what Global Affairs Canada—the same people sending millions overseas for useless woke programs—thinks is a priority. Not affordable groceries. Not border security. Not energy independence. A toilet.
This is why we need to expose the waste. Because if anyone needs a flush, it’s the bureaucrats wasting our money at 111 Sussex!
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-02-12 18:59:00 -0500 FlagBureaucrats follow Trudeau’s folly. A tiny minority of a tiny minority suffer that delusion but the government spends OUR money on such nonsense.