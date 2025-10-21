Canada has sent China $645M in aid since 2003: report

Since 2015, Canada has provided China with over $100 million in foreign aid for “sustainable development,” according to Blacklock’s. China qualifies for official development assistance based on its gross national income per capita.

A May 6 briefing note for the Minister of International Development stated that Canada's bilateral funding to China “promotes … human rights, gender equality, sustainable development, and climate change,” while multilateral funding supports sustainable development in developing countries, like China.

“Is funding going to the Government of China?” asked the briefing note. “Canada has not provided direct bilateral assistance to Chinese state authorities since 2013 though it continues to provide small amounts of funding to international partners and non-state partners on the ground.”

Since 2003, Canada has provided $645 million in aid to China, with $108.9 million since 2015.

In a September 24 Inquiry Of Ministry, Global Affairs Canada paid Chinese colleges and universities $1.1 million in educational grants over five years.

From 2019-2023, Canada provided $3.08 million in aid to China via the Canada Fund For Local Initiatives. These funds supported LGBTQ2SI+ rights internationally, aligning with Canada's foreign policy and local needs.

Most foreign aid to China, 39% of which went directly to Chinese recipients, was channeled through international agencies like the World Bank and UNDP. No specific projects were detailed, according to Blacklock’s.

Canada sent $7.8 million in taxpayer funding to China in 2023, despite a decline in foreign aid from $41 million in 2020.

Conservative MPs advocate ending all foreign aid to China, citing its human rights abuses, suppression of freedoms, and aggressive foreign policy. Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer stated, "Canadian taxpayers should not be sending any money to China."

“We’ve been calling on this government to stand up for itself, stand up for Canadians, stop being bullied and pushed around on the world stage especially by China,” said Scheer.

Taxpayers spent $12.3 billion on foreign aid last year, according to a Statistical Report On International Assistance. Last year, Ukraine ($2.1 billion), Ethiopia ($195 million), Haiti ($172 million), South Africa ($165 million), Bangladesh ($154 million) and the West Bank and Gaza ($151 million) were the largest aid recipients.

Aid figures omit a US$159.2 million Finance Department investment in Beijing's Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which has reportedly yielded no tangible benefits for Canadians.