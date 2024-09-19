Liberals continue funnelling millions in foreign aid to China

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Canada's federal government continues to send millions in foreign aid to China despite accusations of election interference involving the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), new records from an Inquiry of Ministry show.

According to new reporting from Blacklock's Reporter, the feds have provided $3.08 million to China over the past four years through the Department of Foreign Affairs’ Canada Fund For Local Initiatives, which spends $26.9 million annually worldwide.

The taxpayer funds have been used "for advancing two spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and additional sexually and gender diverse peoples’ rights internationally," reads the inquiry.

“The program was developed with the objective of addressing local needs through local partners in line with Canada’s foreign policy priorities,” wrote the Department of Foreign Affairs in response to the inquiry.

The numbers were disclosed after Conservative MP Kelly McCauley (Edmonton West) asked how much funding has been spent on the Canada Fund For Local Initiatives since 2016.

Although foreign aid to China has declined in recent years — down from $41 million in 2020 — data from Statistical Reports On International Assistance shows that Canada sent a total of $7.8 million in taxpayer funding to the country last year.

Four years ago, Opposition MPs pushed for an immediate end to all foreign aid to China, citing the CCP's human rights abuses and dictatorial regime. The Trudeau Liberals apparently did not heed the call and continued sending millions to China.

“I don’t believe Canadian taxpayers should be sending any money to China,” Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer previously told journalists. “We’re talking about a Communist dictatorial government that abuses human rights, quashes freedoms, violates rights of its citizens and has a very aggressive foreign policy all throughout the region.”

The Chinese aid figures to not include the US$159.2 million 'investment' from the Finance Department in the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank of Beijing, which has reportedly not gained Canadians "a single thing of tangible value."