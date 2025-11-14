Liberal MP silent on six-figure 'personnel' costs dubbed as 'vacation pay'

Liberal MP Arielle Kayabaga would not confirm if staff worked on her political campaign while on the public payroll, a possible breach of Treasury Board rules. Her spokesperson attributed a large nine-day "personnel" billing of $173,574 primarily to staff vacation pay.

“She kept the existing staff that were in place prior to her arrival,” said Mark Kennedy, spokesperson for the Government House Leader. “Ms. Kayabaga did not hire any additional staff.”

The MP signed a letter repeating Kennedy's statement last night and initially refused comment, directing reporters to the Office of the Government House Leader. The Privy Council Office also declined comment, as reported by Blacklock’s.

On Friday, Kayabaga stated that tens of thousands of dollars were "administered automatically and are not subject to ministerial direction." The Office of the Government House Leader remains operational year-round.

Liberal MP Arielle Kayabaga has not justified the $173,574 billed for staff between March 14-23.



Liberal MP Arielle Kayabaga has not justified the $173,574 billed for staff between March 14-23.

Kayabaga served as Government House Leader and Minister of Democratic Institutions from March 14 until the March 23 election call. Records indicate Kayabaga attended only one cabinet meeting before returning to her riding.

Public Accounts show Kayabaga billed $173,574 for “personnel” costs during her brief cabinet tenure, including March 21, two days before the election, when she sought campaign volunteers. She opened her campaign office on March 23, stating: “Something big is happening.”

Three days later, she toured a London factory with Prime Minister Mark Carney, visited a London mosque (March 29) and campaigned in a neighbouring riding (March 31).

Kayabaga tweeted, "I want to keep fighting for London West and I want to do it with you. Sign up with the link in my bio to volunteer, request a lawn sign or chip in with a donation. Let’s do this together.”

MP @KayabagaArielle won't take questions on whether paid staff worked on her elxn campaign, blames "vacation pay" for $174K billing for personnel in her brief, 9-day tenure as Gov't House Leader.

Treasury Board rules and the Guidelines On The Conduct of Ministers, Ministers of State, Exempt Staff and Public Servants During an Election forbid using public funds and departmental resources for partisan purposes. Ministers and exempt staff must strictly separate official government business from partisan political activities, especially during an election, to prevent the appearance of using departmental resources for campaigning.

Following her March 14 swearing-in, Kayabaga admitted to reporters she was unsure of her duties, stating she was "excited to learn more and also to collaborate."

When asked why a House Leader was needed if the House was not expected to return, Kayabaga responded, "Well, we don’t have an exact answer on that," but added, "We always have to have a House Leader which is very important for our democracy.”

When asked if she'd reached out to House leaders, Kayabaga replied, "Not yet." Her priority is a secure democracy. She said, "It feels great" when asked how she felt.