Liberal MP bills $173k for nine-day stint as Gov’t House Leader

Liberal MP Arielle Kayabaga has not justified the $173,574 billed for staff between March 14-23.

Alex Dhaliwal
Liberal MP Arielle Kayabaga would not account for $173,000 in "personnel" costs billed over nine days while Parliament was out of session during her brief time as government House leader.

Kayabaga was appointed Leader of the Government in the House of Commons on March 14, expressing gratitude for the chance to “serve Canada.” She described it as a “short-lived position.”

“I can confirm our institutions are strong [...] Our elections went really well and as Canadians we should trust our institutions,” the Ontario-based MP stated. Her appointment ended nine days later with the election call on March 23, according to Blacklock’s.

Liberal MP Kayabaga billed $157,028 for “personnel” while spending nine days in her riding, per Public Accounts. The MP also billed taxpayers an extra $16,546 for “personnel” from March 14 to March 31, during the ongoing election campaign.

Kayabaga has not justified the $173,574 billed for staff during her absence from Ottawa and official duties. 

On X, the MP detailed her activities since her March 14 appointment, which included a March 15 media interview, a St. Patrick's party in London (March 17), announcing $7.3 million in local grants (March 21), and visiting a London mosque (March 29). It also included campaign efforts and volunteer recruitment for the spring election.

The Privy Council Office refused to explain the “personnel” charges for Kayabaga, who held no responsibilities. The PCO's 2025 Guidelines On The Conduct Of Ministers cites a “caretaker convention” restricting cabinet activities during elections.

“... they must be especially vigilant [...] to [distinguish] between official government business supported by departmental and portfolio resources and partisan political activities,” said Guidelines.

During a campaign, key cabinet members remain in office mainly for emergencies like natural disasters, per Guidelines. The “caretaker convention” requires the government to act with restraint during an election, showing respect for the democratic process.

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

