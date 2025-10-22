MPs demand probe into $9M NY penthouse for Trudeau ally

MPs requested an investigation into costly Foreign Affairs real estate after an $8.8 million Manhattan penthouse was bought for Tom Clark, Canada’s $232,000-a-year Consul in New York.

Following public outrage, a report was issued regarding Consul Clark's 2024 purchase of a luxury Central Park condo. The property, with its marble bathroom, quartzite flooring, granite countertops, and a $4,600 Gaggenau coffee maker, incurred US$15,213 in monthly fees and taxes, according to Blacklock’s.

Consul Clark denied purchasing the condo, testifying on September 12, 2024, that he had "no role whatsoever." However, an Access To Information document revealed Clark had privately stated his penthouse was "not suitable as a residence and requires immediate replacement."

Trudeau lashes out after a Conservative MP reportedly suggested the prime minister was sharing a bathtub with former journalist and Consul General in New York Tom Clark at his new $9 million taxpayer-funded luxury condo. https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/NgpBq8SuSz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 25, 2024

Yesterday's Purchase And Sale report on Clark's old residence was inconclusive regarding whether he lied to MPs, stating he "could have been seen as trying to exert some influence on the process." While undue influence couldn't be concluded, the "appearance of influence raises questions about the integrity of the process."

Global Affairs Canada bought a 3,596-square-foot penthouse at 111 West 57th Street for the diplomat, opting against a $2.6 million renovation of the 1961 residence. This purchase on "Billionaire's Row" tripled the cost.

Federal managers claim the purchase of Consul Clark's Central Park address followed all rules. The deputy foreign affairs minister claimed savings without further explanation.

Critics previously accused Clark of lying, with Conservative MP Michael Barrett stating on November 5 that Clark "fleeced the taxpayers" and a cover-up was attempted.

Just got 2,400 pages of government emails about Tom Clark’s New York condo.



Here’s a taste:



“I don’t think we can position this $8M apartment on ‘Billionaires Row’ as cost-savings so I’m hoping there’s other rationales that can be included.” pic.twitter.com/yOWLEMY5sV — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) February 12, 2025

A partially redacted email chain from Global Affairs Canada revealed their purchase of a seven-figure New York condo did not provide cost-savings to taxpayers as previously claimed.

Internal emails show federal bureaucrats struggled to justify the "absurd expense" of an $8 million "Billionaires Row" apartment, with one stating, "I don’t think we can position this … as cost-savings."

Offshore property transactions over $5 million require managers to provide the Commons government operations committee with at least two independent, third-party appraisals, one from outside the host country, according to Purchase And Sale.

All property dealings must also be documented in writing for auditors to prevent informal references from being construed as influence, it said. Clark’s staff viewed 21 expensive Manhattan properties, but withheld expense details sought under Access To Information.

CPC's Larry Brock goes through the luxury features of Justin Trudeau's pal, Consul General Tom Clark's new official abode in New York City.



Paddle courts, swimming pool, golf simulator, a handcrafted designer soaker tub, etc.



"Do you see the disconnect?" pic.twitter.com/Ah60TNVVgc — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 20, 2024

MPs dispute Clark’s need for an $8.84 million Manhattan penthouse to provide citizenship, passport, and visa services to Canadians abroad at the New York Consul General's office.

Conservative MPs criticized the costly purchase, citing Canadian hardship. MP Larry Brock lightheartedly noted the condo's high-end amenities, including a golf simulator. "I would love a golf simulator, but I'm not Justin Trudeau's friend," he quipped.

Brock questioned Global Affairs Canada officials last year on the government's disconnect from everyday Canadians, but received no direct response.

“Friends of Justin Trudeau get to explore these wonderful, wealthy amenities while the rest of Canadians have to struggle,” he added.