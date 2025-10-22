MPs demand probe into $9M NY penthouse for Trudeau ally

MPs dispute Clark’s need for an $8.84 million Manhattan penthouse to provide citizenship, passport, and visa services to Canadians abroad.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   October 22, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick (left) and The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld (right)

MPs requested an investigation into costly Foreign Affairs real estate after an $8.8 million Manhattan penthouse was bought for Tom Clark, Canada’s $232,000-a-year Consul in New York.

Following public outrage, a report was issued regarding Consul Clark's 2024 purchase of a luxury Central Park condo. The property, with its marble bathroom, quartzite flooring, granite countertops, and a $4,600 Gaggenau coffee maker, incurred US$15,213 in monthly fees and taxes, according to Blacklock’s.

Consul Clark denied purchasing the condo, testifying on September 12, 2024, that he had "no role whatsoever." However, an Access To Information document revealed Clark had privately stated his penthouse was "not suitable as a residence and requires immediate replacement."

Yesterday's Purchase And Sale report on Clark's old residence was inconclusive regarding whether he lied to MPs, stating he "could have been seen as trying to exert some influence on the process." While undue influence couldn't be concluded, the "appearance of influence raises questions about the integrity of the process."

Global Affairs Canada bought a 3,596-square-foot penthouse at 111 West 57th Street for the diplomat, opting against a $2.6 million renovation of the 1961 residence. This purchase on "Billionaire's Row" tripled the cost. 

Federal managers claim the purchase of Consul Clark's Central Park address followed all rules. The deputy foreign affairs minister claimed savings without further explanation.

Critics previously accused Clark of lying, with Conservative MP Michael Barrett stating on November 5 that Clark "fleeced the taxpayers" and a cover-up was attempted.

A partially redacted email chain from Global Affairs Canada revealed their purchase of a seven-figure New York condo did not provide cost-savings to taxpayers as previously claimed.

Internal emails show federal bureaucrats struggled to justify the "absurd expense" of an $8 million "Billionaires Row" apartment, with one stating, "I don’t think we can position this … as cost-savings."

Offshore property transactions over $5 million require managers to provide the Commons government operations committee with at least two independent, third-party appraisals, one from outside the host country, according to Purchase And Sale.

All property dealings must also be documented in writing for auditors to prevent informal references from being construed as influence, it said. Clark’s staff viewed 21 expensive Manhattan properties, but withheld expense details sought under Access To Information

MPs dispute Clark’s need for an $8.84 million Manhattan penthouse to provide citizenship, passport, and visa services to Canadians abroad at the New York Consul General's office.

Conservative MPs criticized the costly purchase, citing Canadian hardship. MP Larry Brock lightheartedly noted the condo's high-end amenities, including a golf simulator. "I would love a golf simulator, but I'm not Justin Trudeau's friend," he quipped.

Brock questioned Global Affairs Canada officials last year on the government's disconnect from everyday Canadians, but received no direct response.

“Friends of Justin Trudeau get to explore these wonderful, wealthy amenities while the rest of Canadians have to struggle,” he added.

Please sign our petition to demand transparency and accountability from our elected leaders!

4,321 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
meta-img

Demand transparency and accountability from our elected leaders! After nine years of reckless spending, the Liberal government has driven inflation and economic hardship, while wasting taxpayer dollars on bloated bureaucracy, vanity projects, and failed initiatives. Canadians deserve answers, not secrecy and arrogance. By signing this petition, you are joining the fight to uncover government waste and demand accountability for every dollar spent. Let's hold our leaders responsible and protect our hard-earned money!

Will you sign?

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Help fund Alex's journalism!

Support

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.