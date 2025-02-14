Feds say New York penthouse for Trudeau-friendly consul 'did not provide cost-savings'
An email discussing Tom Clark's seven-figure penthouse struggles to find "other rationales" to justify the $8M residence on "Billionaires Row" as a cost-saving measure.
A partially redacted email chain from Global Affairs Canada revealed their purchase of a seven-figure New York condo did not provide cost-savings to taxpayers as previously claimed.
“Just got 2,400 pages of government emails about Tom Clark’s New York condo,” said Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.”
“I don’t think we can position this $8M apartment on ‘Billionaires Row’ as cost-savings so I’m hoping there’s other rationales that can be included,” reads one of many emails between federal bureaucrats on the matter, revealing the scrambling effort made to justify the absurd expense.
Here’s a taste:
The condo in question was purchased for Consul Tom Clark, whose job at the New York Consul General's office involves providing services like citizenship, passports, and visas to Canadians living abroad. Yet, MPs have torn apart the claim that Clark needed an $8.84 million Manhattan penthouse to do his job.
Instead of renovating the diplomat’s current residence, which had been used by predecessors since 1961, Global Affairs Canada opted for the pricey condo on "Billionaire’s Row," records show. Renovating the old property would’ve cost $2.6 million, while the new purchase came in at a staggering $8.84 million — more than triple the cost.
The deputy foreign affairs minister claimed it posed $7.4 million in savings for taxpayers, but did not elaborate on those savings.
“The Consulate in New York is one of Canada’s most important missions,” Sandra McCardell, associate deputy foreign minister, wrote MPs on the committee.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was reportedly unaware of the purchase in advance, reported Rebel News.
“The residence supports diplomacy and trade, hosting over 50 official functions in the past two years,” claimed McCardell. “Canada's presence abroad is vital to Canada and Canadians,” she added.
Managers said the purchase of the Central Park address for Clark followed all rules, reported Blacklock’s.
Records showed Consul Clark’s staff viewed 21 properties at some of the most expensive buildings in Manhattan. The Department of Foreign Affairs withheld details of expenses sought under Access To Information.
Department staff settled on a 3,596-square-foot penthouse at 111 West 57th Street. “It was one of the lowest per square foot,” McCardell wrote. “The location … was the most optimal and best value,” she claimed.
Conservative MPs last summer told officials that Canadians are starving while making such a costly property investment in New York with luxurious features.
“Do you see the disconnect between what the government is doing and the reality on Canadian streets?” MP Larry Brock asked. Officials with Global Affairs Canada did not directly respond to the question.
Clark’s condo building is also equipped with a two lane swimming pool, private cabanas, a sauna, a massage room and a golf simulator. “I would love to have a golf simulator sitting in my basement but I am not Justin Trudeau’s friend,” said Brock.
“Friends of Justin Trudeau get to explore these wonderful, wealthy amenities while the rest of Canadians have to struggle,” he added.
