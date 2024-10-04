Tom Clark's $9 million condo story contradicted
Controversy continues to surround the purchase of the luxury Manhattan condo for Canada's consul general in New York.
Emails produced by Conservatives at the Commons operations committee from a Trudeau government official indicate that Consul General Tom Clark gave the “green light” to the $9 million condo purchase on Billionaires' Row.
Receipts Prove It!— Michael Barrett (@MikeBarrettON) October 3, 2024
Trudeau Government official says in an email that Liberal insider Tom Clark gave the “green light” to the $9 million condo purchase on Billionaires Row.
This after Trudeau Government made changes permitting purchases under $10 million without cabinet sign off pic.twitter.com/3eMmPgWr3d
Clark, a former CTV journalist who once asked Justin Trudeau what his shampoo of choice was, has previously denied any involvement in the selection of the luxury accommodations.
Trudeau’s Minister expects Canadians to believe she’s surprised about the Liberal government dropping $9 million tax dollars on a NYC condo for Trudeau’s media pal.— Michael Barrett (@MikeBarrettON) October 2, 2024
After they tried to cover it up.
Incompetent and out of touch. It’s time to fire these Liberals. pic.twitter.com/gXkcAxtvGZ
Similarly, Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly has denied involvement in the selection of the property. However, the Trudeau government changed the rules around ministerial sign off for the purchase, raising the limit to $9 million.
$9 million NYC Condo Scandal Timeline— Michael Barrett (@MikeBarrettON) October 3, 2024
June 17-Trudeau official writes Tom Clark gave the "greenlight" to purchase condo
July 24-Committee launches investigation into condo purchase
July 25-Trudeau official issues bogus correction saying Clark was not involved
After 9… pic.twitter.com/bp6pHtR1L7
The hunt for a new home for the recently-appointed consul general began only days after Trudeau visited Clark at the previous apartment, which has yet to sell.
Trudeau Government Official said Liberal insider Tom Clark approved the $9 million condo purchase.— Michael Barrett (@MikeBarrettON) October 3, 2024
After Conservatives launched a parliamentary investigation that same official swallowed herself whole and claimed it was a typo.
Nobody believes her story. pic.twitter.com/hiGJOLOBaW
CPC's Michael Barrett lays out the timeline. Trudeau visits new Consul General Tom Clark in his previous residence, then, all of a sudden, a new $9 mill residence is being shopped for. And we are supposed to believe the timing is coincidental. pic.twitter.com/RNu48Ce8X5— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 12, 2024
Emails from Emily Nicholson, the director and chief of staff to the associate deputy minister of foreign affairs, indicate Clark giving a "green light" for the selection of the new residence.
CPC's Larry Brock implies that Trudeau's media pal, and now Consul General to NY, Tom Clark is a liar. He is not buying Clark's story about being an unwitting bystander in the purchase of his new $9 million condo on Billionaires Row.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 12, 2024
And Brock has the email receipts to prove… pic.twitter.com/TjoQ0sNGDQ
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.