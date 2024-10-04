Tom Clark's $9 million condo story contradicted

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Emails produced by Conservatives at the Commons operations committee from a Trudeau government official indicate that Consul General Tom Clark gave the “green light” to the $9 million condo purchase on Billionaires' Row.

Receipts Prove It!



Trudeau Government official says in an email that Liberal insider Tom Clark gave the “green light” to the $9 million condo purchase on Billionaires Row.



This after Trudeau Government made changes permitting purchases under $10 million without cabinet sign off pic.twitter.com/3eMmPgWr3d — Michael Barrett (@MikeBarrettON) October 3, 2024

Clark, a former CTV journalist who once asked Justin Trudeau what his shampoo of choice was, has previously denied any involvement in the selection of the luxury accommodations.

Trudeau’s Minister expects Canadians to believe she’s surprised about the Liberal government dropping $9 million tax dollars on a NYC condo for Trudeau’s media pal.



After they tried to cover it up.



Incompetent and out of touch. It’s time to fire these Liberals. pic.twitter.com/gXkcAxtvGZ — Michael Barrett (@MikeBarrettON) October 2, 2024

Similarly, Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly has denied involvement in the selection of the property. However, the Trudeau government changed the rules around ministerial sign off for the purchase, raising the limit to $9 million.

$9 million NYC Condo Scandal Timeline



June 17-Trudeau official writes Tom Clark gave the "greenlight" to purchase condo



July 24-Committee launches investigation into condo purchase



July 25-Trudeau official issues bogus correction saying Clark was not involved



After 9… pic.twitter.com/bp6pHtR1L7 — Michael Barrett (@MikeBarrettON) October 3, 2024

The hunt for a new home for the recently-appointed consul general began only days after Trudeau visited Clark at the previous apartment, which has yet to sell.

Trudeau Government Official said Liberal insider Tom Clark approved the $9 million condo purchase.



After Conservatives launched a parliamentary investigation that same official swallowed herself whole and claimed it was a typo.



Nobody believes her story. pic.twitter.com/hiGJOLOBaW — Michael Barrett (@MikeBarrettON) October 3, 2024

CPC's Michael Barrett lays out the timeline. Trudeau visits new Consul General Tom Clark in his previous residence, then, all of a sudden, a new $9 mill residence is being shopped for. And we are supposed to believe the timing is coincidental. pic.twitter.com/RNu48Ce8X5 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 12, 2024

Emails from Emily Nicholson, the director and chief of staff to the associate deputy minister of foreign affairs, indicate Clark giving a "green light" for the selection of the new residence.