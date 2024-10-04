Tom Clark's $9 million condo story contradicted

Controversy continues to surround the purchase of the luxury Manhattan condo for Canada's consul general in New York.

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick
Emails produced by Conservatives at the Commons operations committee from a Trudeau government official indicate that Consul General Tom Clark gave the “green light” to the $9 million condo purchase on Billionaires' Row.

Clark, a former CTV journalist who once asked Justin Trudeau what his shampoo of choice was, has previously denied any involvement in the selection of the luxury accommodations.



Similarly, Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly has denied involvement in the selection of the property. However, the Trudeau government changed the rules around ministerial sign off for the purchase, raising the limit to $9 million.



The hunt for a new home for the recently-appointed consul general began only days after Trudeau visited Clark at the previous apartment, which has yet to sell.

Emails from Emily Nicholson, the director and chief of staff to the associate deputy minister of foreign affairs, indicate Clark giving a "green light" for the selection of the new residence.

