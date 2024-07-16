Taxpayers purchase $9 million New York condo on Billionaires' Row for diplomat
The luxurious 3,600-square-foot condo, located on the 11th floor of 111 West 57th Street, will serve as the official residence of Tom Clark, the Consul General of Canada in New York.
The Trudeau Liberals purchased a condo for its diplomats in the exclusive Billionaires' Row neighbourhood of New York City, according to several sources.
The 3,600-square-foot property, located on the 11th floor of 111 West 57th Street, comes with a $9 million price tag. It will serve as the official residence of Tom Clark, the Consul General of Canada in New York.
The former chief political correspondent for Global News and bureau chief for CTV in China and Washington spent more than four decades working in Canadian journalism before receiving the Consul General appointment two years ago.
He moderated the 2022 Conservative leadership debate in Edmonton and served as chair of the Independent Advisory Committee for Appointments to the CBC, which hired Catherine Tait as head honcho.
Global Affairs Canada earlier recommended a change of residence from 550 Park Avenue as it required significant renovation, a department spokesperson told Mansion Global, a luxury real estate site.
Building amenities include a 25-metre, two-lane swimming pool with private cabanas, separate sauna and treatment rooms, a fitness centre, a private lounge with access to a padel court, a golf simulator and a children’s playroom.
The property’s listing notes “an elegant entry foyer [with] white macauba stone floors, and the stunning powder room is finished in jewel onyx.” It also lauds “custom smoke gray oak floors in a parquet pattern.”
The condo includes three bedrooms, a study and four-and-a-half bathrooms, including one “clad in Italian white Venato marble.” It also features “a free-standing copper soaking tub handcrafted by William Holland, and custom bronze fixtures by P.E. Guerin.”
The buyer is named as His Majesty The King In Right of Canada Represented By The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a standard designation. Robert McCubbing, a commissioner at the Consulate General of Canada in New York, signed the deed.
Opposition House leader Andrew Scheer posted to X: “While Canadians can’t afford a home because the Trudeau government has doubled housing costs, Trudeau spent $6.6 million on a luxury apartment on Billionaires Row for his retired media buddy that he appointed Consul General.”
He claims: “Trudeau is not worth the cost.”
Global Affairs Canada told CBC News it provides residences to the “Heads of Mission,” which include ambassadors, high commissioners and consuls general.
The New York Consul General’s office, one of many in the United States, provides citizenship, notarial, passport and visa services to Canadians living abroad.
“The residence currently used for the Head of Mission and Consul General in New York was purchased in 1961,” Global Affairs Canada said. “Last refurbished in 1982, the apartment does not meet new building codes nor the GAC's standards.”
It recommended moving to a “new, smaller, more suitable, and more economical apartment.” The move saved taxpayers more than $2 million in maintenance costs, property taxes, and other bills.
- By Tamara Ugolini
