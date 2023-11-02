Professor Didier Raoult: Censorship, conflicts of interest and the WHO (Part 1)

On October 6, Professor Didier Raoult visited Quebec to give conferences and promote his autobiography.

Mr. Raoult, a renowned infectious disease specialist and microbiologist, faced criticism and was portrayed as a charlatan during the health crisis for mentioning that therapeutic treatment with hydroxychloroquine was effective for treating COVID-19.

Subsequently, state media relentlessly targeted him for censorship and to tarnish his reputation. Some who dared to invite him to their platforms faced consequences.

The administrative state is exposed for its suppression of free speech that ultimately negatively affected direct patient care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, in a legal analysis by lawyer Lisa Bildy.



In his autobiography, Mr. Raoult often mentioned his father, who was also a scientist working for the military. He notes that his father undertook missions for the WHO and the United Nations.

Regarding whether Raoult believes these two organizations have changed and if they prioritize the well-being of the population or, in fact, harm it, he stated:

I'm not convinced that it's natural that the WHO is funded overwhelmingly by Bill Gates. I don't think this is correct. When I arrived to do my post-doctorate in the United States in '86, there are two things that impressed me in American democracy: the anti-monopoly law against Rockefeller, and the morals which fought as effectively as possible against conflicts of interest. Both of these things have disappeared in the United States, and that's a problem. We will have to reinvent them.

During the interview, Mr. Raoult also discusses the level of funding offered by lobbyists and, of course, Big Pharma to various organizations and scientific journals. He also laments the decrease in life expectancy in Western countries.

Mr. Raoult mentioned, "In the United States, now, life expectancy has fallen to seventy-six years. You know, it's less than all of America's enemies, it's less than China, it's less than Vietnam, it's less than Cuba, it's less than the Maghreb. We need to start asking questions. It is the country in which there is the greatest expenditure per capita in terms of health."

In this first episode of our three-part interview, Professor Didier Raoult focuses on censorship, conflicts of interest and the WHO.

