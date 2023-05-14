Project Confederation's Josh Andrus gives his predictions for the Alberta election

Josh joined Sheila Gunn Reid on The Gunn Show to discuss the Alberta election and what Alberta needs to do to protect itself from Trudeau.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 14, 2023
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

Undecided voters appear to be breaking for the incumbent United Conservatives as Albertans head to the polls to choose their next government on May 29.

The NDP has been digging up public comments from the premier, Danielle Smith, made during the height of the pandemic-inspired civil liberties bonfire in Alberta to discredit her.

The smear and fear campaign seems to be falling flat. Albertans don't seem to be falling for the "Lake of Fire" Scare 2.0.

The NDP were either doormats or total enablers in their only term in power. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walked all over Alberta as the feds brought job-killing, sector-smashing regulations to the oil and gas industry, causing companies to cancel projects and take capital and investment to other jurisdictions.

Project Confederation's Josh Andrus joined Sheila Gunn Reid on The Gunn Show to discuss the Alberta election and what Alberta needs to do to protect itself from Trudeau.

This is a free version of The Gunn Show, a weekly show hosted by Sheila Gunn Reid. To get access to new episodes as soon as they become available, become a subscriber at RebelNewsPlus.com

Alberta Canada News Analysis United Conservative Party Danielle Smith Alberta Decides
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.