Project Confederation's Josh Andrus gives his predictions for the Alberta election

Undecided voters appear to be breaking for the incumbent United Conservatives as Albertans head to the polls to choose their next government on May 29.

The NDP has been digging up public comments from the premier, Danielle Smith, made during the height of the pandemic-inspired civil liberties bonfire in Alberta to discredit her.

Danielle Smith's comments here are 1000% correct.



No need to apologize. No need to clarify.



The last 3 years were an absolute abomination.pic.twitter.com/Hy6Hck7NUZ — Joe Blo (@NormalGuy223) May 9, 2023

The smear and fear campaign seems to be falling flat. Albertans don't seem to be falling for the "Lake of Fire" Scare 2.0.

The undecided category is closing up in favour of the UCP



The campaign of bringing up past Smith quotes is failing.



People are concerned with things she has said, but still prefer that over facing 4 years of socialism under the NDP



Talk some policy Notley. pic.twitter.com/hemYBbXTZU — Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) May 9, 2023

The NDP were either doormats or total enablers in their only term in power. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walked all over Alberta as the feds brought job-killing, sector-smashing regulations to the oil and gas industry, causing companies to cancel projects and take capital and investment to other jurisdictions.

Project Confederation's Josh Andrus joined Sheila Gunn Reid on The Gunn Show to discuss the Alberta election and what Alberta needs to do to protect itself from Trudeau.

This is a free version of The Gunn Show, a weekly show hosted by Sheila Gunn Reid. To get access to new episodes as soon as they become available, become a subscriber at RebelNewsPlus.com.