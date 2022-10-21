PROJECT HENDON: Multiple law-enforcement agencies collaborated to stifle protests

E-transfer (Canada):

In this clip, an OPP superintendent lays out the basis for what Project Hendon was, saying that it was a collaborative effort from multiple law enforcement agencies to quell large protests.

He said, "In 2019 and early 2020, the OPP witnessed a significant amount of protests and dissent, some of which caused us reasonable grounds to suspect or believe that those issues would engage in criminal activity, or illegal activity that would have a public safety impact."

The OPP superintendent went on to say, "As a result of that, we created a collection plan and reached out to partners in law enforcement and the intelligence community to create a cooperative, collaborative approach to collect information on issues that related to that."

