Project Veritas exposing political bias at Twitter | Mario Balaban joins Ezra Levant

On Monday, Project Veritas released recordings of a senior Twitter engineer who told an undercover journalist about the extreme political bias within the social media company's staff.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Mario Balaban, media relations manager at Project Veritas, joined Ezra to discuss the company's recent Twitter leaks.

Commenting on the recently released video, Mario told Ezra:

So this is a Twitter engineer, a senior engineer, Siru Murugesan. He was recorded here admitting that the company, his colleagues, are "Commie as f***," they don't believe in free speech — Elon does believe in free speech — even admits that he thinks Elon probably wants to do what's best for the company, he actually wants to make a profit there. And the interesting thing is, Siru admits that he only works four hours a week. Think about someone who would work four hours a week. And Elon's tweeting about work ethic, and this guy's talking about like, "Oh yeah, we're all about mental health here actually — the profit thing, you know, that comes after." It's incredible.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show. To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.