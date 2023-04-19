Protection of Women and Girls Sports Act faces veto threat from White House

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

A bill titled the Protection of Women and Girls Sports Act, also known as H.R. 734, is currently progressing through the House of Representatives with a vote expected later this week. The proposed legislation seeks to prohibit biological males from participating in women's and girls' sports in schools.

Encouragingly, the bill has garnered support from both sides of the political spectrum in the Senate, indicating its potential for successful passage in the legislature.

However, a recent statement from the White House has cast doubt on the bill's prospects. The administration declared that President Joe Biden would veto the bill should it reach his desk. This statement signifies the President's unwavering commitment to the current transgender movement. Nonetheless, one aspect of the legislation has the potential to become a landmark case if challenged in the courts, Fox News reported.

"The Administration strongly opposes House passage of H.R. 734," the White House said in a statement. "For students nationwide, participating in sports and being part of a team is an important part of growing up, staying engaged in school, and learning leadership and life skills. H.R. 734 would deny access to sports for many families by establishing an absolute ban on transgender students—even those as young as elementary schoolers—playing on a team consistent with their gender identity."

"Schools, coaches, and athletic associations around the country are already working with families to develop participation rules that are fair and that take into account particular sports, grade levels, and levels of competition. As a national ban that does not account for competitiveness or grade level, H.R. 734 targets people for who they are and therefore is discriminatory," it said.

The statement accuses politicians of a "one-size-fits-all requirement that forces coaches to remove kids from their teams," arguing that transgender youth were already facing a mental health crisis, claiming that such a law is "unnecessary" and "hurts families."

"Discrimination has no place in our nation’s schools or on our playing fields. Instead of addressing the pressing issues that families and students face today—such as raising teacher pay, keeping guns out of schools, addressing the mental health crisis our youth face, and helping students learn and recover academically from unprecedented disruptions—Congressional Republicans have instead chosen to prioritize policies that discriminate against children," the White Housesaid.

"If the President were presented with H.R. 734, he would veto it," it added.