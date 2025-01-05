Protest paradox in Brampton: Illegal immigrants criticize Canada, crave citizenship!

At a protest encampment in Brampton, Ontario, illegal aliens – aided and abetted by labour unions – continue to slam Canada while demanding Canadian citizenship.

David Menzies
  |   January 05, 2025   |   News Analysis

While the year might be new, some things never change. Case in point: the illicit tent city on Queen Street East near Hwy. 410 in Brampton, Ontario.

Inside the big blue tent, illegal aliens from India have congregated since last summer. They were either on temporary work visas or they were international students. Many of those visas expired last year; more are set to expire this year. It’s time for them to go home – but they don’t want to go.

As we have previously reported, these unhappy campers have a unique strategy in winning over the hearts and minds of Canadians.

By claiming its tenets are haters and racists, they hope to attain permanent residency. They've also plastered signage claiming our Dominion is on “stolen land.”

Alas, the progressive left is down with this “rebellion.”

Recently, more than 30 unions, many of them being from the public sector, signed a petition demanding the occupants at Brampton’s tent city be fast-tracked for permanent residency. Of note, a pro-Hamas organization, Labour 4 Palestine GTA, has also signed on to support the illegal immigrants.

This encampment recently celebrated Day-90 of their occupation along Queen Street East, with mainstream coverage painting the squatters as victims.

According to the City of Brampton, the tents are situated on private property but the city won’t clarify the ownership.

Many of these so-called “graduates” attended bogus diploma mill colleges, earning degrees not worth the paper they are printed on. As well, there was never an explicit promise their temporary visas would result in permanent residency and full citizenship. But, never you mind that.

When Rebel News dropped by the encampment, the ranks were down to just two squatters. We inquired about their education, the success of their campaign, and the degree of involvement by union bosses.

Ultimately, attempts to engage with the occupants was futile. Our line of questioning was met with silence, as the duo retreated into their tent.

Enough is enough. Time to make deportation great again.

