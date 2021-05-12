Protest Wedding: Cam and Kacy marry at outdoor Kelowna Harvest Fellowship ceremony

By Ezra Levant FIGHT THE FINES! 1663 Donors

Goal: 2500 Donors Donate

This past Sunday, I covered a sacred piece of normalcy. I covered a wedding! And not just any wedding. This was one done both in love, and in protest of B.C.’s harsh COVID-19 restrictions that restrict gatherings of lovebirds excited to commit the rest of their lives together to only 10 people, including themselves, and the officiant witnessing their union.

At least 200 people gathered at Kelowna’s beautiful Kerry Park and took part in the holy matrimony of Cam and Kacy O’Brien. Pastor Art Lucier, from Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, officiated the wedding during one of his congregation’s weekly worship protests. The couple had recently decided to commit their lives to God after attending one of the worship protests, which led them to decide to also solidify their commitment to each other.

Love and freedom were definitely in the air — even passersby and the police who were there to keep the peace had smiles on their faces. With the amount of science supporting that the spread of COVID-19 outdpors is extremely rare — perhaps as low as below 0.1 per cent of transmission — how could anyone reasonably condemn this celebration?

If you could use some feel-good news, click here to watch Cam and Kacy’s beautiful love story unfold, against public health orders.

Thankfully, Cam and Kacy did not receive a fine on their special day. But if you’d like to help us fight on behalf of the many Canadians who have received fines for doing other things they should be free to do, please donate to provide such people with free legal counsel at FightTheFines.com.