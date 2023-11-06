Protesters at Toronto's 'March for Gaza' call for Israel's elimination and boycotting of Jewish-owned business

Ontario’s capital city saw another 'pro-Palestinian' rally take place in its downtown core over the weekend on November 3. Dubbed the “100k March for Gaza,” protests across the country saw over 10,000 people in Toronto come out and call for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

"WHEN PEOPLE ARE OCCUPIED, RESISTANCE IS JUSTIFIED!"



The Toronto pro-Palestinian march justifies the Oct 7 massacre against Israelis where 1400+ died. They then call for the removal of the Jewish state.https://t.co/sv6xWa4YJ4 for more. pic.twitter.com/rUC6LcBVRP — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) November 4, 2023

As the group marched through Toronto near the iconic CN Tower, they swarmed an Aroma Cafe and chanted for the Israeli coffee chain — which was founded in Jerusalem — to be boycotted.

Toronto - November 3 - pro-Palestinian protestors swarm around an Aroma cafe and chant “boycott”. Social media campaigners have even called to boycott “What-a-Bagel” - a bagel chain founded by Canadian Jews in 1997. 1/2 #Antisemitism pic.twitter.com/5b7NEn02Ef — Documenting Antisemitism (@AntisemitismCA) November 4, 2023

“BOYCOTT AROMA!”

More footage of anti-Israel protestors in Toronto calling for a boycott of Aroma cafe and graffitiing the business, including with “BOYCOTT” stickers.



Footage by @BethBaisch pic.twitter.com/VC7Th5JQ8V — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 4, 2023

Footage captured by The Post Millennial videographer Beth Baisch shows the crowd then vandalizing the store while patrons watch on and police continue to escort the rally.

Protesters placed stickers and posters of their pro-Palestinian messaging along with markers on the window.

“You support genocide.”

They began the demonstration in front of the US Embassy. Several trucks fixed with speakers and organizers with megaphones blared chants for the crowd to repeat in favour of Hamas, and justify the Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israel which saw over 1,400 murdered, some raped and several hundred taken to Gaza as hostages. Gaza's Ministry of Health — which is run by Hamas — claims there have been over 8,000 killed as a result of Israel’s goal to remove the terror organization.

Toronto pro-Gaza march November 4. pic.twitter.com/FenBxs6r5Z — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) November 4, 2023

“WHEN PEOPLE ARE OCCUPIED, RESISTANCE IS JUSTIFIED!”

“FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA, PALESTINE WILL BE FREE!”

Woman on the megaphone calls for violent resistance at the pro-Gaza march in Toronto.



"THERE IS ONLY ONE SOLUTION, INTIFADA REVOLUTION!"https://t.co/sv6xWa4YJ4 pic.twitter.com/aKz3AC2vi4 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) November 4, 2023

“THERE IS ONLY ONE SOLUTION, INTIFADA REVOLUTION!”

HAPPENING NOW: The Toronto Jewish community joins the '100k March for Gaza' in front of the US Embassy to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.



"Justin Trudeau you will see, Palestine will be free!"https://t.co/sv6xWa4YJ4 for more and stay tuned for more today. pic.twitter.com/7P9MZ0Voya — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) November 4, 2023

Some members of Toronto’s Jewish community joined the march with their own call for a ceasefire while Hamas holds more than 200 hostages. This was organized by SURJ, IFNOTNOW, IJV Toronto and the United Jewish People’s order.

The flags of the oppressive Islamic Republic of Iran were proudly displayed throughout the crowd. That tyrannical Islamist regime has killed over 200 of its own citizens for taking part in the Mahsa Amini protests, supporting a girl who died from police brutality for not wearing a hijab and sparking international outrage.

Waving that Ayatollah flag is the equivalent of waving the Nazi Flag.



The four individuals at this "pro-palestine" rally in Toronto are traitors to Canada.



They are a very real danger to our western society. They are terrorist sympathizers.



They support the terrorist and… pic.twitter.com/QXKGdioNoD — Goldie Ghamari, MPP | گلسا قمری (@gghamari) November 5, 2023

Ontario MPP Goldie Ghamarie, an outspoken critic of the Islamic regime, called for the deportations of those waving the symbol as part of the pro-Palestinian rally. She called it the equivalent of waving the flag of the Third Reich and said they are traitors to Canada.

“Waving that Ayatollah flag is the equivalent of waving the Nazi Flag. The four individuals at this 'pro-Palestine' rally in Toronto are traitors to Canada. They are a very real danger to our western society. They are terrorist sympathizers," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“These people do not belong in Canada. They don't deserve to be here. Kick these four Islamic regime sympathizers out of our country. They should be deported back to the Islamic Regime in Iran,” she added.

Iran has been notoriously known as the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world, and has openly supported Hamas and the massacre on Oct. 7.

