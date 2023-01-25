Protesters bombard Trudeau for dividing Canadians as prime minister

True North

Dozens of protesters met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Hamilton, Ontario, Tuesday as members of his Liberal Party arrived in anticipation of their three-day cabinet retreat.

The crowds wasted no time voicing their anger and frustration with the prime minister as they denounced his numerous shortcomings.

"You will not get away with destroying Canada."



"You will not get away with destroying Canada, Mr. Trudeau," yelled one protester as he and other Liberal ministers left their motorcade with a heavy security detail. "You will be held accountable for what you have done to the country!"

The man ranted about Trudeau's gentle approach to China and his ties to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

"Your job is to serve us, not the globalists," he said. "You have betrayed Canada!"

Demonstrations continued into the later hours as protesters lined the streets carrying Canadian flags and signs expressing their disdain for Trudeau.

One man on a bullhorn demanded that Trudeau resign because "traitors" should not get to be the prime minister.

Those who remained in their cars drove past the prime minister's brigade, honking, to mark the first anniversary of the Freedom Convoy.

One year ago this week, the "Freedom Convoy" arrived in Ottawa, setting off a chain of events that led to Trudeau invoking the federal Emergencies Act for the first time since it replaced the War Measures Act in 1988.

A report from the public inquiry that investigated the decision in public hearings last fall, a process required following the act's invocation, is expected next month.

"For the last eight years, Trudeau's been trying to divide Canadians," one man said. "If anything, he's brought us closer together." He and others then joined in a chorus of "F*ck Trudeau."

The demonstrators packed up once Trudeau went inside the hotel.

The prime minister and his cabinet will spend three days in Hamilton hammering out their plans before Parliament's return next week.

While affordability and the threat of a recession are top of mind for Trudeau and his team, they will also discuss the ongoing effort to nail down a new federal-provincial healthcare funding deal.

The premiers have asked Ottawa to massively increase its share of healthcare spending as systems teeter on the brink of disaster after three years of COVID-19, with thousands of surgeries in the backlog and labour shortages exacerbated by pandemic burnout.

Trudeau has repeatedly said more money will come, but he wants accountability from provinces that the funds will be spent on things that can show meaningful improvements in patient care. Those include investments in family medicine, mental health, and digital medical records.