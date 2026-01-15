Protesters demand CBC provide more coverage of Iran's pro-democracy uprising

A large crowd of protesters gathered in front of the headquarters for Radio-Canada, the French-language CBC, in Montreal to call for more coverage of the democratic uprising in Iran.

As many Rebel News viewers likely know, there is currently a revolution happening against the sadistic regime of the Islamic Republic. Many, but not all, protesters are calling for the return of the Shah — Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's leader before the 1979 Islamist revolution.

Large numbers of people have taken to the streets across the country. Mosques have been burned and the flags of the Islamist regime have been torn down as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's supporters carry out violent retribution on those fighting for freedom.

According to monitoring groups, more than 12,000 protesters have been killed by the regime. Communications of what is happening on the ground in Iran have been hard to obtain, as the government has imposed an internet blackout amid the chaos.

President Donald Trump has backed the protesters in their struggle for freedom and has warned the regime that further violence against innocent civilians will result in an American intervention.

We heard from the protesters in Montreal, who told us that the people of Iran “need help” and called on mainstream outlets like CBC to provide a voice to the people resisting the regime.

“For over two weeks, the news has been very complicit about this; they're not really sharing our story, what we are fighting for,” one of the protesters told Rebel News.

“The CBC was not explaining why the protest on Saturday was happening, they showed the wrong side of what we're here for. We're here to support the son of the former king, Reza Pahlavi, who will be the one will lead the revolution to a secular democracy.”

The Islamist regime has destroyed Iran's prosperity, she told us. “People can't eat meat. People don't have money. People have nothing to lose, that's why they're risking their lives” to protest against the government. “They don't want to show that because it doesn't fit what they have been supporting, because it doesn't fit the agenda their supporting — it doesn't fit the leftist agenda.”

Outlets like CBC neglected to cover a pro-freedom rally in Montreal that had “thousands and thousands of people,” said another protester, contrasting it to the network's coverage of a small radical left-wing protest.

The Iranian people “want to topple these mullahs, get rid of this regime,” he added.