Protesters rally on the streets of Montreal, wanting justice for nature

A massive protest took to the streets of Montreal last week in support of nature. Many different groups of people from all over have joined together.

The event was in fact a march for nature while manifesting the urgency to act to save the planet. Several people have expressed their dissatisfaction with the decisions taken by the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) which is currently taking place in Montreal until December 19.

The co-spokespersons for Québec solitaire, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Manon Massé, as well as the mayor of Montreal, Valérie Plante, were on hand for the event.

Several mascots, costumes and drums were at the rendezvous. The collectif cop15, the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) alliance, the Global Youth Biodiversity Network, and Greenpeace Canada are the groups responsible for this event.

Anti-capitalist groups, Marxists, pro-environment groups, Iranians and even political parties were all together in the street.

Many natives were claiming to have their land back and for people to start listenting to them. Some others were shaming the non-action of the government through the decision making at the United Nation Biodiversity Conference (COP15).

We spoke with several people from different groups to learn why they were present and what they were protesting for. Many people seem to be afraid of what will happen next with the planet.