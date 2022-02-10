Protesters support B.C. college student arrested after not wearing a mask

Most people don’t equate being arrested with getting their college education, but that is a reality for Leo Hendricks, a business student who was attending Douglas College in New Westminster, British Columbia.

After recently refusing to wear a mask, for which he says he is exempt from, Hendricks was arrested in class by three officers, one of whom, contrary to B.C.'s Police Act regulations, refused to fully identify herself.

The arrest was communicated to Hendricks at the time as being for trespassing, and later resulted in him being charged for mischief. Hendricks is no longer allowed to finish the courses he paid for at the college and is also barred from entering certain parts of the campus.

B.C.’s public health order for face coverings lists wide range of reasons and circumstances for which a person may be exempt from wearing a mask — including for psychological and behavioural reasons.

Additionally, there is nothing written in the order that would require an individual who is exempt from wearing a face covering to have a medical professional provide them with documentation that says so.

I reached out to Douglas College in New Westminster to ask if their mask policy aligns with B.C.’s public health order and have yet to receive a response.

Hendricks' arrest drew attention from citizens in the Lower Mainland who are advocating for a “mandate free B.C. post secondary education”.

On February 3, a protest took place outside of the Anvil Centre, where Hendricks was arrested during class at, and had close to 100 people in attendance.

Unlike Rebel News, legacy media journalists were nowhere near the protest when it occurred.

That didn't stop some, like Global News, from publishing misleading articles which made no mention of Hendricks' arrest, and instead made it appear as the protests purpose was to “target New Westminster COVID-19 clinic” which happened to be near where Hendricks was arrested.

Watch the video above and see what actually occurred at this protest and hear form Hendricks himself.

