Protests break out in Dublin after stabbing attack near Dublin school injures five, including three children

A massive wave of anti-immigrant protests have broken out on the streets of Dublin, Ireland following a shocking incident earlier Thursday as five people, including three young children, were injured in a stabbing near a school in Dublin city center. According to protesters on the streets, the perpetrator is believed to be an immigrant of Algerian descent.

The attack, which took place shortly after 1:30 p.m., led to a five-year-old girl and a woman in her 30s being treated for serious injuries.

Following the incident, protests erupted near the attack site, with crowds gathering around Parnell Square, Parnell Street, and O'Connell Street. The Garda public order unit was deployed to manage the situation as some protesters engaged in scuffles with the Gardaí, and others threw bottles at officers.

Ireland is heating up following the mass stabbing against children. Crowds have taken to the streets to protest mass immigration, with some holding signs up that say "IRISH LIVES MATTER." pic.twitter.com/Ou1a9VpZzu — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 23, 2023

Happening now: There is an outpouring of rage on the streets of Dublin, Ireland as the people demand action against mass immigration following a mass stabbing incident against children. pic.twitter.com/yh7BM0eU8p — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 23, 2023

Superintendent Liam Geraghty, addressing the media, confirmed that the five-year-old girl was receiving emergency medical treatment and that the incident appears to be a standalone attack, not currently being treated as terror-related.

Additionally, a five-year-old boy, a six-year-old girl, and a man in his 50s also sustained less serious injuries, with the boy later being discharged from the Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin Hospital.

The word on the street in Dublin, Ireland is that the mass stabbing suspect, who stabbed three children, is an Algerian. Things are heating up. pic.twitter.com/0oie5xvPrZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 23, 2023

Anger has boiled over in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/cBh5RbgXEe — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 23, 2023

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced that a suspect has been detained in connection with the attack. He commended the quick response of the emergency services and mentioned that the police are following a definite line of inquiry.

"The facts in this matter are still emerging. The emergency services responded very quickly and were on site within minutes. I thank them for that," he said.

Sky News' Ireland correspondent, Stephen Murphy, reported eyewitnesses saw a man, allegedly wielding a knife, attacking several young people as they left an Irish-speaking primary school. Bystanders reportedly intervened to help bring the situation under control.

Mary Lou McDonald, leader of the opposition party Sinn Fein and a representative of Dublin Central, expressed the community's horror and shock at the unexpected violence, particularly in a school setting. She extended her prayers for the full recovery of those affected.

Helen McEntee, Irish Justice Minister, described the attack as "appalling" and expressed her deep shock. She conveyed her sympathies to the injured, especially the children and their families, during this challenging time.