Puberty blockers for minors? Calgary Pride reacts to Lupron for children

Calgary Pride was certainly interesting to cover. It raised many questions in my mind. Like when did it become socially acceptable to have biologically born men dressed as women, reading to children? Is that how they think of women, and perceive women to be?

It was probably the same thoughtless logic used when our government decided it was appropriate to give drugs like Lupron to minors as 'hormone blockers'. Lupron is a drug known for being used to chemically castrate sex offenders, and to treat various forms of cancer, so why is it being marketed to youth as a 'pause' button that can allegedly stop puberty in its tracks? Well, puberty isn't an occurrence that can be stopped. It's a natural process every single human experiences. But the process can be tampered with. In the worst cases, even fatal.

I wanted to find out what the 2SLGBTQ+ crowd thought about the drug Lupron, and if they think minors could consent to be issued said drug without the consent of their parents.