BREAKING: Public Health Agency found in contempt of House of Commons
Theresa Tam's Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) was found to be in contempt of the House of Commons after a vote in Parliament.
The vote was held today after the Conservative Party of Canada invoked a procedure in response to the Trudeau government's refusal to supply documents about the two Chinese scientists fired from their positions at the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.
Liberal MP Bob Bratina (Hamilton East—Stoney Creek) broke ranks to vote with the opposition.
Vote result: privilege motion (Public Health Agency of Canada’s failure to obey the order of the House adopted on June 2, 2021) was adopted. #cdnpoli— In the Chamber (@HoCChamber) June 17, 2021
Yeas: 176✅
Nays: 150❌ pic.twitter.com/dkP2FVPFL3
More to come...
