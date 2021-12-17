Public Health will start gathering Canadians' cellphone location data

Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate

The Public Health Agency of Canada will start gathering Canadians' cellphone location data for “evaluation of public health measures.”

The agency, overseen by Dr. Theresa Tam, is seeking a contractor to help with the implementation of Chinese social credit-style monitoring of citizens through “aggregated indicators derived from cell-tower/operator location data.”

The request for proposal for the contract was posted December 17 to www.BuySell.gc.ca:

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) requires access to cell-tower/operator location data that is secure, processed, and timely in addition to being adequately vetted for security, legal, privacy and transparency considerations to assist in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and for other public health applications. Aggregated indicators derived from cell-tower/operator location data provide insightful information and allow for meaningful analysis on the mobility (or movement) of populations in Canada. These analyses and findings provide situational awareness and help inform policy, public health messaging, evaluation of public health measures, and other aspects related to public health response, programming, planning and preparedness.

The information gathered by public health snoops could be used for a host of sinister applications, like locating underground, restriction-free churches, uncovering modern-day speakeasies where bartenders don't vax card customers, checking the number of people at family gatherings, or determining the known associates of COVID-scofflaws.

China uses a similar system, called social credit, wherein the Communist government monitors the purchases, travel, relationships and behaviors of citizens through cell phone apps and location data. This aggregated data is then used by the state to rate the civic suitability of citizens and then bureaucrats punish or reward accordingly.

When the coming location data scoop by the Canadian government is put into context with the vaccine passport system, it's glaringly obvious that another uncounted fatality of the pandemic was privacy.