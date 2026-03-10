Public Safety Minister flees from Ezra Levant after synagogue shooting

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree attempting to avoid questions from Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant outside of a synagogue that was targeted with gunfire early Saturday morning.

Ezra asked the public safety minister if he had received a letter sent earlier this year by the Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Amichai Chikli, warning about rising antisemitic incidents in Canada.

Anandasangaree refused to provide any answers and proceeded to hurry into the Shaarei Shomayim synagogue, located near Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue in Toronto.

David pointed out Anandasangaree's questionable past before becoming public safety minister, noting he reportedly attempted to help an individual linked to a terrorist group enter Canada.

"We've got a public safety minister who has to recuse himself from the file of the Tamil Tiger terrorists, because, you know, he was involved in allegedly trying to get citizenship for some of those reprobates," he said.

The gunfire targeting the Shaarei Shomayim synagogue comes amid a wave of antisemitic violence in the Greater Toronto Area, with two other synagogues also being hit with gunshots in the previous week.

Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto synagogue in Thornhill was was hit with gunfire on the evening of Friday, March 6, while Temple Emanu-El in North York had 20 shots fired at it on Tuesday, March 2.