Public Services reveals details on 75 vehicles in federal executive fleet
Of the 75 vehicles, only 14 were manufactured in Canada at a cost of $476,954.68.
Public Services and Procurement Canada has released information on purchasing costs for their fleet of vehicles for ministers and federal executives, totalling $2,926,952.26, plus applicable taxes.
Details on the make, model, cost and year of the vehicles were disclosed on January 22, 2022 in response to an order paper question submitted by Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli (Niagara Falls).
Here's what MP Baldinelli asked:
With regard to vehicles provided for the use of ministers and the federal executive vehicle fleet, as of November 29, 2021:
(a) what is the total number of vehicles provided for the use of ministers; (b) what was the total cost of procuring the vehicles currently in use by ministers;
(c) for each ministerial vehicle, what was the (i) date purchased, (ii) make and model, including the year, (iii) purchase price, (iv) whether it was manufactured in Canada;
(d) what is the total number of vehicles in the federal executive vehicle fleet; (e) what was the total cost of procuring vehicles for the fleet;
(f) for each vehicle in the fleet, what was the (i) date purchased, (ii) make and model, including the year, (iii) purchase price, (iv) whether it was manufactured in Canada; and
(g) what is the government's official policy related to buying vehicles manufactured in Canada for ministerial vehicles and the federal executive vehicle fleet?
Here's how Public Services responded:
a. As of November 29, 2021, 29 vehicles were provided for use by Ministers. In addition, 3 other vehicles were temporarily assigned to Ministers.
b. The total cost of procuring 29 Ministerial vehicles was $1,144,688.97 plus applicable taxes.
c. Please refer to Annex 1 for the detailed information on each ministerial vehicle.
d. As of November 29, the fleet was composed of 29 vehicles for Ministers and 46 vehicles for Deputy Ministers, Agency Heads and/or Presidents, for a total of 75.
e. The total cost of procuring the fleet was $2,926,952.26, plus applicable taxes.
f. Please refer to Annex 1 and Annex 2 for the detailed information on each vehicle.
g. The procurement of vehicles is subject to International Trade Agreements , which are aimed at ensuring compliance with the general principle of non-discrimination and national treatment, and which prohibit discrimination against goods, services, and suppliers of other parties to the trade agreements, or from discriminating against domestic suppliers based on the degree of foreign affiliation or ownership
Here are those 14 vehicles, including purchase date, make, model and cost.
|2015-12-15
|Chrysler 300 AWD
|2016
|$30,718.25
|2016-12-31
|Toyota RAV4
|2016
|$36,588.59
|2020-11-20
|Toyota RAV4
|2021
|$30,894.00
|2016-07-12
|Toyota RAV4
|2016
|$32,397.03
|2016-07-11
|Toyota RAV4
|2016
|$32,394.28
|2020-06-01
|Chrysler Pacifica
|2020
|$51,696.00
|2016-07-26
|Toyota RAV4
|2016
|$32,397.03
|2015-12-03
|Chrysler 300
|2016
|$25,676.25
|2016-07-26
|Toyota RAV4
|2016
|$32,397.03
|2016-07-26
|Toyota Rav4
|2016
|$32,397.03
|2017-06-21
|Toyota RAV4
|2017
|$33,632.36
|2018-08-29
|Toyota RAV4
|2018
|$39,116.76
|2019-02-26
|Toyota RAV4
|2019
|$35,271.07
|2020-12-22
|Toyota RAV4
|2021
|$31,379.00
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
