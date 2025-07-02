Push to BAN woke and divisive flags From NZ public buildings

Winston Peters says government buildings should remain free of political or ideological displays to protect national unity.

Source: NZ Parliament

New Zealand First has introduced a Member’s Bill that would ban the display of all flags — except the official New Zealand flag — on government buildings.

Party leader Winston Peters says the bill is intended to protect national identity and prevent the politicisation of public institutions.

Named the Display of Flags (Government Premises) Bill, the legislation would apply to Crown properties, local government premises and state schools across the country.

Under the proposed rules, only the official New Zealand flag would be permitted on government buildings, with narrow exceptions for foreign flags displayed during official diplomatic or state visits.

“Government buildings are for all New Zealanders and should not be hijacked to force cultural, woke, or divisive political ideology down the throats of others,” said Peters in a statement.

“This legislation would ban symbols and flags of politically motivated ideology and division from being displayed on government buildings.”

The bill also includes provisions to introduce penalties for unauthorised flag displays or for institutions that fail to enforce the ban.

New Zealand First stated that the legislation aims to maintain unity and a consistent national identity within publicly owned spaces.

“New Zealand First believes in one country, one people, one flag,” Peters said. “This is about protecting our national identity, national pride, and keeping our government buildings free from political activism.”

If selected from the Member’s Bill ballot, the proposal will proceed to Parliament for further debate.

