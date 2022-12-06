Qantas baggage tossers stood down after shocking video goes viral

Three airport baggage handlers have been stood down and others blasted after shocking footage of workers slamming suitcases onto the ground at Melbourne Airport went viral at the weekend.

Qantas has launched an investigation after ground services staff were filmed recklessly throwing customer bags onto a conveyor belt, with some missing the conveyor belt altogether.

And this is why you don’t check bags if you can help it. This is reportedly off a Qantas flight in Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/Pr7qvTWqkc — Rachael (@RachaelHasIdeas) December 2, 2022

The video footage shows workers kicking bags and laughing. One staff member holds a person’s luggage above his head before smashing it down onto the belt.

A Qantas spokesperson told media the incident was “clearly not acceptable” and said an “urgent” probe was underway.

“The behaviour in this video is clearly not acceptable, and our contracted ground handler is conducting an urgent investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Swissport is contracted to do ground handling work at the Melbourne Airport. The company confirmed the workers shown in the video had been stood down while an investigation was being conducted.

Swissport Australia CEO Brad Moore has reportedly warned staff there would be “serious disciplinary action” in response to the video.