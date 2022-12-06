Qantas baggage tossers stood down after shocking video goes viral
Urgent probe underway after disgruntled workers caught out slamming passenger's suitcases after video was widely shared online.
Three airport baggage handlers have been stood down and others blasted after shocking footage of workers slamming suitcases onto the ground at Melbourne Airport went viral at the weekend.
Qantas has launched an investigation after ground services staff were filmed recklessly throwing customer bags onto a conveyor belt, with some missing the conveyor belt altogether.
And this is why you don’t check bags if you can help it. This is reportedly off a Qantas flight in Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/Pr7qvTWqkc— Rachael (@RachaelHasIdeas) December 2, 2022
The video footage shows workers kicking bags and laughing. One staff member holds a person’s luggage above his head before smashing it down onto the belt.
A Qantas spokesperson told media the incident was “clearly not acceptable” and said an “urgent” probe was underway.
“The behaviour in this video is clearly not acceptable, and our contracted ground handler is conducting an urgent investigation,” the spokesperson said.
Swissport is contracted to do ground handling work at the Melbourne Airport. The company confirmed the workers shown in the video had been stood down while an investigation was being conducted.
Swissport Australia CEO Brad Moore has reportedly warned staff there would be “serious disciplinary action” in response to the video.
“It is with regret that I advise that evidence has emerged today of Swissport staff handling customer luggage in an unacceptable manner,” he told staff members.
“Our 3000 strong team across the network work hard to ensure these standards are upheld, and it is important that when those standards are breached by a small group of individuals that we take action.
“The behaviours in the video let all of us down.
“Disrespectful behaviour to our customer luggage and personal effects will not be tolerated and will result in serious disciplinary action,” he said
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.