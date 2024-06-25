Quebec City asking residents to reduce water usage after major pipe leak

Quebec City is asking nearly 200,000 residents to reduce their water usage while it fixes a leak in a major pipe in the Rivieres borough of the city.

The break will be under repair from June 26 to July 5, reports Le Soleil.

The pipeline is one of three that connect to the Quebec water treatment plant.

The night before the work started, the City called on media outlets to spread messages requesting citizens to reduce their water usage.

The City of Calgary issued an alert on Thursday due to low water supplies. According to a notice posted by the Alberta Emergency Alert, every community on city water has been affected.



The municipality is asking for citizens to limit non-essential use of drinking water. The city is putting in place a series of recommendations, particularly for outdoor use such as cleaning, watering laws, and filling swimming pools.

The pipe break comes after another major pipe break on the other side of the country. Calgary recently saw a major feeder main, which transports water from the Bearspaw Water Treatment Plant, rupture in the Montgomery neighborhood.

Officials have referred to the feeder main as a “critical” water line.

The Calgary Infrastructure Services general manager Michael Thompson said to reporters that crews were making good progress on repairing the break.

“I was at the site this morning and welding at the other four hotspots is progressing well. Installation of the adapters and the associated welding of the adapters is nearing completion,” Thompson said on Sunday, reports Global News.

“New segments of steel pipe will start to arrive to site today and welding of the new segments of steel pipe to the adapters should start later today.”

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said that crews were on track to have everything fixed by July 5, the first day of the Calgary Stampede. “The work that’s being done right now is focused mainly on welding,” she said Sunday morning.

“Crews are out there welding the adapters that are going to be needed to attach the new steel section of pipe to the existing pipe.”