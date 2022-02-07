Quebec City Freedom Convoy protest organizers' fundraiser cancelled by crowdfunding platform

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. TAKE ACTION E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

A fundraiser in Quebec City for a protest against COVID-19 mandates and restrictions was cancelled by crowdfunding platform Simplyk, which refused to accept payments to support the event.

The protest organizers hosted a four-day protest in Quebec City that ended on Sunday, coinciding with the Freedom Convoy’s ongoing protest in Ottawa.

According to CBC , Simplyk’s CEO François de Kerret claims the fundraiser was terminated because the campaign violated the conditions of the platform's terms and services because it is not a non-profit organization.

CBC reports that the funds were previously being collected by Keven Bilodeau, one of the protest organizers.

Following the campaign’s termination, the page hosting the fundraiser was replaced with an error message.

Organizers of the event have repeatedly shared the link to the Simplyk fundraiser on social media websites, encouraging those opposed to COVID-19 restrictions to contribute to the fund, which was to be used to reimburse some of the expenses related to the four-day protest.

Much like GoFundMe , which refused to offer automated reimbursements after it cancelled the Freedom Convoy’s $10 million campaign, Simplyk said that those who donated to the fundraiser can apply to be reimbursed, the company said in a statement to Radio-Canada.

Public pressure forced GoFundMe to relent on its decision to disburse the money to a charity of the organizer’s choosing (and vetted by the platform) and instead provide fully automated reimbursements to everyone who donated to the fund whose money had not yet been given to the Freedom Convoy.

Une collecte de fonds à Québec pour une manifestation contre les mandats et les restrictions de COVID-19 a été annulée par la plateforme de crowdfunding Simplyk, qui a refusé d'accepter les paiements pour soutenir l'événement.

Les organisateurs de la manifestation ont tenu une manifestation de quatre jours à Québec qui s'est terminée dimanche, coïncidant avec la manifestation en cours du Freedom Convoy à Ottawa.

Selon CBC, le PDG de Simplyk, François de Kerret, affirme que la collecte de fonds a été interrompue parce que la campagne a violé les conditions des termes et services de la plateforme, car elle n'est pas une organisation à but non lucratif.

CBC rapporte que les fonds étaient auparavant collectés par Keven Bilodeau, l'un des organisateurs de la manifestation.

Après l'arrêt de la campagne, la page hébergeant la collecte de fonds a été remplacée par un message d'erreur.

Les organisateurs de l'événement ont partagé à plusieurs reprises le lien vers la collecte de fonds de Simplyk sur les sites de médias sociaux, encourageant les personnes opposées aux restrictions entourant la COVID-19 à contribuer au fonds, qui devait servir à rembourser certaines des dépenses liées à la manifestation de quatre jours.

À l'instar de GoFundMe, qui a refusé d'offrir des remboursements automatisés après avoir annulé la campagne de 10 millions de dollars du Convoi de la liberté, Simplyk a déclaré que les personnes qui ont fait des dons à la collecte de fonds peuvent demander à être remboursées, a indiqué l'entreprise dans une déclaration à Radio-Canada.

La pression du public a forcé GoFundMe à revenir sur sa décision de verser l'argent à un organisme de bienfaisance choisi par l'organisateur (et contrôlé par la plateforme) et à offrir des remboursements entièrement automatisés à tous les donateurs dont l'argent n'avait pas encore été remis au Freedom Convoy.