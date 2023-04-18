Quebec Conservative Party leader launches petition to protect kids from drag queen activities

Send an email to Ontario's Education Minister Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce demanding he investigate the survey asking kids about their sexual identity. send an email

Indeed, the leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec, Éric Duhaime, decided to take the time to listen to the concerns of many parents about this new phenomenon.

Institutions, and not just schools, in the name of diversity, inclusiveness and acceptability, are only going to produce rather dubious events and especially when involving young children.

Following a protest against storytime with the Drag Queen Barbada, which went awry, Québec solidaire (QS), introduced a motion that “deplores the rise of hate speech and discrimination against LGBTQI2S+ people in the public sphere,” and it was passed unanimously by members.

Later, Éric Duhaime launched a petition calling on the government to stop funding activities that expose children to drag queens, and for parental consent to participate.

Mr. Duhaime’s position has caused a lot of noise. Several major media outlets have personally attacked Éric Duhaime and his petition.

For Mr. Duhaime, this is a political tool used by Québec Solidaire, which is a left-wing party, to promote a political agenda. Drag-queen Barbada, whose real name is Sébastien Potvin, is a strong supporter of Québec Solidaire.

Potvin said:

The magic of a youth tale is that we can talk about adult subjects with words from children.

Is that really appropriate? A number of people seem to strongly disagree with that statement.

Parents have expressed concerns about these children’s tales, produced by drag queens, which seem to have no place in children under 18.

According to Mr. Duhaime, drags queens are used to instill gender ideologies and other "woke" subjects in children.