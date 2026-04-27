Quebec counsellor faces disciplinary complaint over faith-based practice

A Quebec sexologist is facing disciplinary proceedings after offering counselling services that combined professional guidance with Christian teachings, according to lawyers representing her.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms said it is supporting Maryse Gaudet-Lebrun, who was served with a formal complaint on Dec. 23, 2025.

Gaudet-Lebrun, based in Montreal, holds qualifications in sexology, social work and health sciences, and is a member of the Quebec Order of Sexologists, the body that regulates licensed practitioners in the province.

The complaint reportedly challenges videos on her website in which she discusses sexuality alongside Christian teachings, prayer and biblical principles. It also alleges she promoted heterosexual sexuality within marriage and used a spiritual approach in her counselling practice.

Gaudet-Lebrun primarily serves clients who share her Christian faith and has said she aimed to provide counselling that aligns with both professional standards and clients’ religious beliefs.

Constitutional lawyer Olivier Séguin said the case reflects wider concerns about the reach of professional regulators and the role of religion in client relationships.

Gaudet-Lebrun said the complaint was deeply distressing and that legal support had been significant for her.

The matter is expected to proceed with expert reports, clarification of allegations and preparation for a disciplinary hearing.